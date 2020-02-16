Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY SCHOENKE. View Sign Service Information Roy W. Barber Funeral Home 21525 Laytonsville Road Laytonsville , MD 20882 (301)-948-3500 Send Flowers Notice

SCHOENKE Nancy Francis Box Schoenke Nancy Francis Box Schoenke lived a remarkable life. One might assume it was because she rubbed shoulders with some big names in Washington (Our dad Ray likes to point out she was never intimidated by any of them.). That is not what we think of when remembering her and it was definitely not an important part of her life. She would only look back on those encounters as having developed some fond friendships. Nancy could have lived anywhere but she wanted her family to grow up in Laytonsville, MD, a small farming community. Nancy was many things. Yes she was a daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother; she was also an adventurer, a scholar, an advocate, an environmentalist, and a philanthropist. Her compassion for everything and everyone around her was profound. She was composting and recycling before most even knew the terms and, to her children's horror, would follow individuals who had thrown garbage out their car window until she had the opportunity to personally chastise them. She was an advocate for gun control and women's involvement in politics decades before it became a part of the national dialogue. Nancy donated to causes both nationally and internationally. She also understood the importance of helping in her local community, running a weekly women's support group for victims of domestic violence and volunteering both as a driver for Gaithersburg HELP and as a children's Court Appointed Special Advocate for Montgomery County. Her curiosity of the world and desire for self-improvement drove her to not only take classes in a variety of subjects, but also spurred her love of travel. She studied Spanish, Cultural Anthropology, Acting, Modern Dance, and earned both a Master of Family Counseling and a Master Gardener certification. As far as traveling, she saw the world. These few examples only begin to scratch the surface of who Nancy was; however, Nancy's greatest feat was passing on these traits to us, her three children, who in turn have tried to pass them on to our children. We seemed to spend the summers at the Smithsonian museums, galleries, and zoo. We helped with composting and rode with her when she drove for HELP. And because of our mom, we were able to travel the world as well. Although our mom is no longer physically with us, she lives in her family, her friends, and all the others she touched throughout her life. She will be missed and celebrated. Nancy passed away at her home in Laytonsville surrounded by her family February 11, 2020. This Spring at peak bloom, per her wishes, we plan to spread Nancy's ashes among the gardens she so lovingly created. In lieu of sending flowers to the family, please make a donation to either ( michaeljfox.org ) or The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area ( parkinsonfoundation.org ) to help find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. You can visit barberfhlaytonsville.com to send messages to the family and to find the date of Nancy's "Celebration of Life". All are welcome.In lieu of sending flowers to the family, please make a donation to either ( michaeljfox.org ) or The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area ( parkinsonfoundation.org ) to help find a cure for Parkinson's Disease. You can visit barberfhlaytonsville.com to send messages to the family and to find the date of Nancy's "Celebration of Life". All are welcome. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

