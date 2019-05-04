NANCY GAIL PHILLIPS SEBASTIANELLI
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Armand Sebastianelli; devoted mother of Lisa Sebastianelli (Rice), Julie Sebastianelli (Argo), and Daniel Sebastianelli, and loving sister of Elizabeth Meggs. Also survived by nephew, Andrew Meggs, and nieces Elizabeth Meggs and Teresa Sebastianelli (Dunkle). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, May 5, at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 6 at Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 9350 Braddock Rd., Burke, VA. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Cemetery. For obituary and directions visit