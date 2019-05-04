The Washington Post

NANCY SEBASTIANELLI (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
9350 Braddock Rd
Burke, DC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fairfax Memorial Cemetery.
Notice
NANCY GAIL PHILLIPS SEBASTIANELLI  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Armand Sebastianelli; devoted mother of Lisa Sebastianelli (Rice), Julie Sebastianelli (Argo), and Daniel Sebastianelli, and loving sister of Elizabeth Meggs. Also survived by nephew, Andrew Meggs, and nieces Elizabeth Meggs and Teresa Sebastianelli (Dunkle). Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, May 5, at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 6 at Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 9350 Braddock Rd., Burke, VA. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Cemetery. For obituary and directions visit
