Nancy Smart
Died on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born July 20, 1939, Ms. Smart grew up in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and graduated from Smith
College in 1961. For 35 years, she worked at Voice of America, where she helped bring major stories to an international audience. She also rode in 100-mile endurance horse races. She is survived by her husband, Joseph H. Selden III; her son Sam E. Smart; her sister Oriole Eaton; and her brothers John and Jeff Eaton. A memorial service will be scheduled after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be made to Smith College.