

Nancy Spekman



Of Falls Church, VA, loving wife for 37 years of Leonard Singer, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019, from complications of her ongoing battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She is survived by her brother, Robert, son, Joshua (Zaree) and granddaughter, Eleanor. Nancy's life was also shared by her many cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as countless friends whom she would consider her family. Nancy was a teacher at the School for Contemporary Education until she was diagnosed with MS in 1985. Upon receiving her diagnosis, she directed her attention toward advocacy for people living with disabilities and maintaining her mental and physical strength. She served as a volunteer in the Falls Church City Public Schools and at the Providence RECenter where she was an avid swimmer. She will be remembered for her compassion, wit, and resilience. A private celebration of Nancy's life will be held on May 4. The family asks that donations be made to the National MS Society in Nancy's memory.