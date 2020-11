Or Copy this URL to Share

NANCY LEE STEPANSKE

Passed peacefully on November 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Michael Stepanske. Survived by her daughters, Nancy (Ramin), Jennifer, Leslie (Tony); grandchildren, Zac, Hannah, Tyler and Avery; and sister, Joni Pitton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



