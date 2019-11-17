

Nancy Stover (Age 84)



Of Reston VA, passed away October 20, 2019, at Reston Hospital Center. Nancy was born August 3, 1935 in Springfield, MO to J. Ezbon Stover and Alice Dean (Mobberly) Stover. She graduated from Paul D. Schreiber High School, Port Washington, NY, in 1953 and from Principia College, Elsah, IL, in 1957.

After 35 years of service, Nan retired from the United States Department of State in 1993. During her career she was stationed in several US embassies worldwide, as well as, working in the Washington, DC area.

Nancy was an active member of First Church Christ, Scientist, Reston; and VADA Nova, (the Northern Virginia Chapter of the Virginia Dressage Association). Her entire life she loved animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats.

She is survived by her sister, Josephine Cary, Rochester, MN; her nephews, Bradford Cary, Oklahoma; Neil (Jennifer) Cary, Crystal, MN; her most precious grandniece, Margaret Louise Cary, Crystal, MN.

Memorials are preferred to donor's favorite no-kill animal shelter or rescue.

Interment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, MO at a future date.