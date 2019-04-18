Nancy Jane
Tabler-Hillman-Freeman
Born in Washington, DC on December 15 1938, passed away at the age of 80 on April 7, 2019 in Jacksonville Florida. Mother to Denise, Robert-Douglas, Keith and Charles, and known as Grandumder to Christopher, Spencer, Charles, Melissa, Madeline and Wendy. She persevered with Multiple Sclerosis and COPD for many year. Her spirit, courage, uncanny wit, and her love for life will be remembered and cherished forever by her children. Close family members are celebrating her life in Jacksonville Florida. The family is supportive and thankful if anyone wants to make a contribution to the nationalmssociety.org
.