

NANCY SEARS VARIPAPA



Nancy Sears Varipapa, age 64, of Alexandria, Virginia died in her home on February 3, 2020. Nancy was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Martha D. Sears.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Robert J. Varipapa, Sr., M. D., her children, Alexandra Varipapa, Robert J. Varipapa, Jr., M. D. and Andrew Varipapa; her sisters and brothers, with special thanks to her sister Carol Geraghty; her grandchildren Sloane and Roman and many loving relatives and friends.

She was a graduate of Atholton High School and the Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, where she worked as a cardiac care nurse. She came to Kent County, Delaware with her husband, Robert J. Varipapa, MD and assisted with the start of his medical practice in Dover. After raising three children, she went back to her love of art and oil painting with a palette knife.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 8 at the Crystal Room at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church in Washington, D. C.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.