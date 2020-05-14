

Nancy O'Brien Walsh



On Monday, May 4, 2020, Nancy Walsh, of Bethesda MD, passed away just short of her 93rd birthday. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph John Walsh; her parents Joseph and Virginia Lee O'Brien, and Harry Messick, and brother Joe. She is survived by her ten children: Susan (Jim), Kevin (Paula), Timothy, Terence (Tisha), Matthew (Jennifer), Mark (Jean), Brian, Joanne, Patrick and Mary, as well as, eight grandchildren and one great grandson. Nancy spent most of her life in the Washington, DC area. She graduated from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross, taught school for a brief time, and worked for several agencies of the Federal government, ultimately retiring from the National Institutes of Health. A devout Catholic, she was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes parish, in Bethesda, MD, since 1960. Her most important roles in life were as a loving wife, mother and daughter. She was always supportive of the important people in her life. Whether she was running from one of her children's sporting events to another, serving as a Girl Scout leader, making Halloween costumes, baking desserts for dinner - she never ran out of time for her family. She also set a good example for her children by taking her beloved parents to Sunday Mass and grocery shopping. Later in life, she would continue to support her family with her unwavering love. She found great pleasure in the simple things of life: a view of the water, a platter of oysters, and a glass of sangria. Mom will forever be missed and always in our hearts. Due to Covid19 virus restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to Meals on Wheels of Wheaton or the Catholic Medical Mission Board. Please sign the Family Guestbook online at:

www.CollinsFuneralHome. com