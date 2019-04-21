Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY WARDINKSI.



Nancy Kathleen Long Wardinski



Of Alexandria, on April 17, at the age of 89. Caring mother of Michael Wardinski, Jr., Kathleen (Dennis) Seliquini, Bruce (Christine) Wardinski, and Paul (Anne) Wardinski; dear grandmother of Anthony, Lauren, Kristen, Michael, Scott, Brandon, Tyler, Catherine, and Lisa; and great-grandmother of Miley, Quinn, and Greyson. Sister of Joseph Long, Tricia Stanley, Richard Long; the late Kao Long, Rosemary Venzke, Stuart Long, and Michelle Ambrosio.

Nancy was born in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from the University of Maryland, she joined Special Services accepting a position in Berlin, Germany, where she met and married her husband Michael L. Wardinski. She and Mike were married 59 years before his passing in October 2014. Nancy proudly served as an army wife for 33 years, and furthered her own pursuits in education, volunteer work, and business.