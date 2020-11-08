Nancy Jean Weisgerber
Fairfax County Schools educator, Nancy Jean Weisgerber of Alexandria, Virginia passed away Thursday morning, November 5, 2020. Born on June 9, 1942 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to the late Marion and James E. Weisgerber, she was raised in Verona, New Jersey. After graduating from Verona High School, she received her Bachelor's degree from Muskingum College (New Concord, Ohio) and later received a Master's degree from the University of Virginia. Her career in education began in 1964 as a physical education teacher at Falls Church High School, where she later worked as a guidance counselor. Moving into administration, she served as an Assistant Principal at Annandale High School and JEB Stuart High School. She later served 8 years as "proud principal" of JEB Stuart until her retirement in 1997. In retirement Nancy was a member and past president of the Bailey's Crossroad Lions Club, a volunteer for Travelers Aid at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and a volunteer for the Alexandria Red Cross. Loyal to these organizations and to family and friends, she enjoyed participating in a variety of local cultural events, traveling both in the USA and abroad, and attending Washington Nationals games. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, James C. and Missy Weisgerber, her niece, Emily Weisgerber Fuentes (Nick), and her great niece, Abigail Kathleen Fuentes. The family will be celebrating Nancy's life on November 13, 2020. Service information may be found at www.demainefuneralhomes.com
. In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Nancy may be given to either of the following organizations:Justice High School (formerly JEB STUART High School), 3301 Peace Valley Lane, Falls Church, VA 22044 Bailey's Crossroads Lions Club, Roy D. Wilson, 6213 Settlers Trail Place, Gainesville, VA 20155 Alexandria Red Cross, 123 N. Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.