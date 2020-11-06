

Nancy Fowler Correia White (Age 78)

Died of Congestive Heart Failure on October 3, 2020 at her home in the Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax County, VA after a long illness. She was born on February 25, 1942 in Missoula, Montana to Francis Fowler and Helen Solberg and grew up in Montana graduating from Missoula County. High School. She attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, transferred to the University of Montana in Missoula and received a BA Degree in 1964. She later earned a Master of Telecommunication Policy Degree at George Washington University in Washington, DC. Following college graduation, she moved to the Washington, DC. area and worked for the Federal Government, first with the U.S. Coast Guard and later, the Department of Transportation until her retirement in 1992. In 1966, she married Raymond "Manch" Correia, her college boyfriend, in Missoula who also worked for the Federal Government with the couple settling in the Mount Vernon area of Northern Virginia. Later divorced, she met and married The Rev. James Tracey White, a retired Army Chaplain and former Assistant Rector at Historic Pohick Episcopal Church in Lorton, Virginia in 1999. Nancy loved to travel and was active with the Shillelagh Travel Club. She was very proud of her athletic ability and good health and would return to Montana in the summers to visit friends and family and hike in the surrounding mountains. She enjoyed living in the Mt. Vernon area and was an active volunteer for many causes including the United Community Ministry charity, and Pohick's Community of Hope Group providing Pastoral Care. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by both husbands and her brother, John A. Fowler. She never had any children of her own but is survived by her Fowler and Solberg cousins and the daughters of her second husband, James White. A private funeral service with burial will be held at Historic Pohick Church with a larger Memorial Service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Music Fund at Pohick Church, 9301 Richmond Hwy, Lorton, VA 22079.



