WOOD Nancy Cooper Wood (Age 102) Of Washington, DC, passed away on March 9, 2019. She died peacefully in her sleep. Nancy was born in Horsham Pennsylvania on May 1, 1916. She grew up in Pennsylvania and Europe, including spending four memorable years living with her family in Gstaad, Switzerland where she gained a lifelong love of cross-country skiing. Nancy graduated from L'Ecole Chatelard in Switzerland and attended Bryn Mawr College where she majored in French and received a Bachelor of Arts in French Literature in 1938. In 1936, Nancy spent a year studying abroad in Paris, France, which remained one of her favorite places to visit. After completing her undergraduate degree, Nancy was pursuing a Masters in French Literature when her studies were interrupted by the outbreak of World War II. Recruited as an analyst by the War Department in Washington, DC, Nancy embarked on a career as a dedicated public servant. She joined the State Department after the War as an analyst specializing in the Middle East including Lebanon and Syria. After departing from the State Department in 1982, she joined the Middle East Institute until her retirement. Her dedication to the Institute continued as a volunteer copyeditor for their journal well into her nineties. An avid traveler and learner, Nancy visited many places around the globe throughout her life, returning often to Gstaad and Paris. She maintained her love of all things French including being an active participant in a local French group. She would often gift books, maps, travel logs and pictures of the French world that she discovered in her lifelong learning. Nancy is survived by her nieces Joyce Victor and Naomi Gardner, her nephew Starhawk Victor, six grandnieces and nephews as well as her second family, Manuella Hancock, Francesca Schuler, Felitia Hancock and the Hancock family. All grieve her loss deeply and remember her as a kind, humble, joyful person whose spirit of generosity and friendship never faltered. A memorial tea will be held on April 27, 2019. Please contact [email protected] for further information. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Julia Ward Scholarship Fund at Bryn Mawr College. A memorial tea will be held on April 27, 2019. Please contact [email protected] for further information. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Julia Ward Scholarship Fund at Bryn Mawr College.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019