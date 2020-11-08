Nancye Anne Launais
Born December 1, 1971 of Potomac, Maryland passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Nancye is survived by her daughter, Madeleine Elizabeth Launais; her father Gerard Andre Launais and his wife, Michele; her sister Denise Launais Taff, husband Roy and their two daughters Taylor and Jacqueline; her sister Danielle Launais Harvey, husband Nicolas and their two daughters Sabine and Elodie. She is also survived by many other loving friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by her mother, Nancye Fogarty Launais. A Catholic funeral mass will take place at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, Maryland on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The interment following will be a private event only. Memorial donations may be made in Nancye's name to the Anxiety Association of America, https://adaa.org/
or the Drug Free America Foundation, Inc., www.dfaf.org
/