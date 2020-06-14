NANCYRAE CASE

Nancyrae Huffman Case
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and much more, passed away June 7,2020 of complications from ALS. She is survived by her husband, Ed, daughters, Heather Case and April Case Underwood, and five grandchildren, Colin, Anderson, Campbell, Arden, and Case. Born in 1943 to Ray Huffman and Beulah Comer Huffman, Rae grew up in Stanley, Virginia. She attended Madison College, where she formed lifelong friendships with several roommates. After graduating in 1964, Rae moved to Northern Virginia for a job with Fairfax County Public Schools. She quickly met and married Ed. She taught social studies at George C. Marshall High School before having her daughters. After teaching night school classes when they were little, Rae returned to full time teaching at Falls Church High School for the rest of her career. She taught many ESL Government classes, showing her students the possibilities offered by the democracy of their new country.Rae was one of the glues in the family. She kept up with a dozen aunts during their lives, and more than 50 first cousins. Long after her retirement, Rae met regularly with a group of teacher friends for coffee. She'd already spent decades organizing countless family trips and events before becoming a grandmother in 2007. Grandma and Grandpa volunteered for weekly babysitting duties, instructing and indulging the youngest members of the family. Even after her health started limiting daylong childcare, Rae still came over to make weekly dinners for her grandchildren. Rae responded to her diagnosis in early 2016 with the quiet but steely determination she displayed throughout her life. The diminishing of her earthly body could not quell the steady and supportive love for her family and friends. A service will be postponed until there are fewer limits on the number of loved ones who can attend. So in lieu of flowers, please honor Rae with a donation to The ALS Association (http://www.alsa.org/donate/) or one of these educational charities: Donors Choose (https://www.donorschoose.org/) Support the Library (https://www.loc.gov/philanthropy/online-donation/bookfest-donation) or Collect for Kids (https://www.collectforkids.org/). www.moneyandking.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.