NANETTE BROMBERG
Nanette Bromberg, most recently of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1923, and graduated with a degree in statistics from NYU. In 1944, she married her devoted husband, Irwin, a chemical engineer at Foster Wheeler Corporation, who predeceased her in 2004. They raised three children in Queens, New York, and Livingston, New Jersey. She led a full life as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Nanette was an expert holiday planner, cook, and creator of a quintessential "grandma salad" that no one can manage to replicate, despite its simplicity. She loved to travel, read, play bridge, discuss politics, and most importantly, connect with her family, and friends. She was also a strong woman who spoke her mind. Nanette cared deeply about her Jewish heritage, and passed traditions on to new generations. She had two children, Kevin Bromberg (Janet Robins) and Alyson Wilner (Paul) who survive her, and one beloved son Neil Bromberg (Susan), who predeceased her. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, her much loved sister Phyllis Eisenberg, her children, grand nieces and nephews. She will be interred on October 23 at New Montefiore Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her memory St. Louis chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association (https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/st-louis/
). Nanette will be fondly remembered for her strength, honesty and unyielding love for those around her.