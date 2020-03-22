Nanette Fields (nee Latt)
(Age 89)
Of Potomac, MD, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1930 in Atlantic City, NJ to Harry and Rebecca Jacobs. Her beloved husband of 67 years, Norman Fields, preceded her in passing on December 23, 2018. Nanette had a "purple passion" for collecting antiques with a keen eye for the unique. Nanette is survived by her three adoring children, David Fields, Deborah Fields Vieder (Thomas), Michael Fields (Stacey), her cherished granddaughter, Rachael Vieder Linowes (Brett), and her precious great-granddaughter, Iris Gillian Linowes. Memorial contributions may be made to the or other . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. Services private.