PIERCE Nanette Hawkins Pierce "Nan" Nanette Hawkins Pierce, known to everyone as Nan, died peacefully at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Sherwood Gill Pierce, a retired international investment banker and project developer, also of Washington, DC, their two children: Cindy Pierce Kohlenberger of Bethesda, Maryland, Dianna Alexandra Pierce-Burgess of London UK; two grandchildren: Chris Kohlenberger and Zara Burgess; and her cousin Robert G. Rich, Jr., of Reston, Virginia, and extended family in South Carolina. She was born in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 20, 1931, the third daughter of Ullainee Barnett Hawkins and Tomkies Clarence Hawkins of Jacksonville, Florida. Her father, Tomkies, was the State Bank Examiner, and her early years were spent with her sisters, Ullainee and Eileen, and her fondest memories were of the beach, the warm weather, the ocean and playing with her cousin, Bob Rich with whom she remained very close throughout her life. Nan's father died of pneumonia when she was six, and when her mother remarried Rev. James Copeland, a Methodist minister, they moved to South Carolina. In 1953, she graduated from Asbury College in Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. She then moved to New York City in 1954 and started as a research assistant in the Library for The Hanover Bank. She became Head Librarian in 1955, directing a staff of 12, and she became a member of the Special Libraries Association. Nan and Woody met at Hanover Bank when he was in the training program there and he proposed to Nan in the garden of Trinity Church near Wall Street. They were married on June 13, 1959, in Aiken, South Carolina. The sense of adventure was alive and well in both Nan and Woody: just two months after the wedding, she and Sherwood were off to Karachi, Pakistan for four years, where he had been sent by American Express to manage the first American commercial banking systems throughout the country. They visited India, Japan, Hong Kong, seeing sights like The Taj Mahal and more. From 1959 - 1963, Nanette managed the library and taught social studies at The Karachi American School. While in Karachi, she gave birth to her first daughter, Cindy, and upon return to the US, the family moved to Bedford Hills, New York where her second daughter, Dianna, was born. Over the years, Nan took great pride in raising her family (her CV stated prominently: 1964 - 1974 "Reared a Family"). She embraced Woody's love of sailing, and in the 70's and 80's each summer the family would sail from Chesapeake Bay to Cape Cod. But they found their true love in Chester, Nova Scotia, where they vacationed surrounded by family and friends for 25 years, their last trip being in August of 2017. The family moved to Washington, DC in 1975 and from 1977-1990, Nan was Head Librarian and taught English at Archbishop Carroll High School. However, volunteer work was her passion. Once settled in DC, Nanette quickly realized a lack of coordination in volunteer activities and resources for the city. She founded and became the first President of The Volunteer Clearinghouse of the District of Columbia. She was re-elected President from 1985-1989. She continued her volunteer work with Volunteer Maryland! In 1993 and received a Governor's Citation from Governor Schaefer from the State of Maryland "in recognition of your impressive commitment to the people of Maryland". She was also very active in the St. Alban's Episcopal Church community. She joined the WSA (Workers of St. Alban's) as President in 1995, a position she held for 5 years. She has served on the Board of Directors ever since. She's been active in the Flower Guild, the SOME program for homeless, and has spent countless hours volunteering her time at the Op-Shop (The Opportunity Shop) at St. Alban's. Generations of family members, from children to grandchildren, remember going to the Op-Shop with her, or helping serve homeless at Thanksgiving, or participating in flower-making sessions or making tuna casseroles for SOME. She was devoted to her family, the church, her many friends and was greatly loved for her grace and strength, her unfailing sense of humor, her Southern charm, and her beautiful smile. She will be forever missed. Services private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Nan's name to: The WSA at St. Alban's and/or Heifer International.Services private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Nan's name to: The WSA at St. Alban's and/or Heifer International.

The sense of adventure was alive and well in both Nan and Woody: just two months after the wedding, she and Sherwood were off to Karachi, Pakistan for four years, where he had been sent by American Express to manage the first American commercial banking systems throughout the country. They visited India, Japan, Hong Kong, seeing sights like The Taj Mahal and more. From 1959 - 1963, Nanette managed the library and taught social studies at The Karachi American School. While in Karachi, she gave birth to her first daughter, Cindy, and upon return to the US, the family moved to Bedford Hills, New York where her second daughter, Dianna, was born. Over the years, Nan took great pride in raising her family (her CV stated prominently: 1964 - 1974 "Reared a Family"). She embraced Woody's love of sailing, and in the 70's and 80's each summer the family would sail from Chesapeake Bay to Cape Cod. But they found their true love in Chester, Nova Scotia, where they vacationed surrounded by family and friends for 25 years, their last trip being in August of 2017. The family moved to Washington, DC in 1975 and from 1977-1990, Nan was Head Librarian and taught English at Archbishop Carroll High School. However, volunteer work was her passion. Once settled in DC, Nanette quickly realized a lack of coordination in volunteer activities and resources for the city. She founded and became the first President of The Volunteer Clearinghouse of the District of Columbia. She was re-elected President from 1985-1989. She continued her volunteer work with Volunteer Maryland! In 1993 and received a Governor's Citation from Governor Schaefer from the State of Maryland "in recognition of your impressive commitment to the people of Maryland". She was also very active in the St. Alban's Episcopal Church community. She joined the WSA (Workers of St. Alban's) as President in 1995, a position she held for 5 years. She has served on the Board of Directors ever since. She's been active in the Flower Guild, the SOME program for homeless, and has spent countless hours volunteering her time at the Op-Shop (The Opportunity Shop) at St. Alban's. Generations of family members, from children to grandchildren, remember going to the Op-Shop with her, or helping serve homeless at Thanksgiving, or participating in flower-making sessions or making tuna casseroles for SOME. She was devoted to her family, the church, her many friends and was greatly loved for her grace and strength, her unfailing sense of humor, her Southern charm, and her beautiful smile. She will be forever missed. Services private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Nan's name to: The WSA at St. Alban's and/or Heifer International. 