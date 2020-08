Or Copy this URL to Share



Nannie Pat DaVis (Age 91)

Died July 31, 2020 at the Washington Hospital Center. Survived by her children, Diana, Colie Jr. and Chris, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services will be held on August 8, at The Way of the Cross Church of Christ. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



