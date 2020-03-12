The Washington Post

Notice
On Saturday, March 7, 2020 Nannie M. Mance of Fort Washington, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband of 44 years, Richard T. Mance, Sr.; three step-children Denise Miller (Shaun), Richard T. Mance, Jr. (Cyan) and Tracey Gilbert (Brandon); sister, Paulette Lewis; sister-in-law, Fredreatha Duncan (James); a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ft. Washington Christian Church, 10900 Indian Head Hwy., Ft. Washington, MD from 10 a.m. until Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2020
