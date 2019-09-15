

Naomi Adelaide Bradshaw



Suddenly, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Naomi Adelaide Bradshaw, 95. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Addie Bradshaw, her sister Ruth Finnin, brother Edward D. Bradshaw, nephew, Robert Finnin, and great-nephew, Michael Nash. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Lois and Tom Finnin, Carolyn Fickley (Robert), Marjorie Nash, Doug Bradshaw (Claire), and Jeanne Horneman (Quentin), a host of many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and yes, great-great-great nieces and nephews. She loved, and was loved by, all of them.

Miss Bradshaw was born in Arlington, Virginia, and graduated from Washington-Lee High School in 1942. She worked for the Department of the Navy during World War II, and thereafter at the Department of Commerce until her retirement in 1984. She earned a degree from George Washington University through night school. Miss Bradshaw lived in Georgetown for many years and was a member of Georgetown Presbyterian Church. The past two years she resided at Sunrise at Bluemont Park in Arlington. She was a world traveler and made many friends on her trips to other countries.

A visitation and prayer service will be held on Monday, September 23 at Murphy Funeral Homes - Arlington from 11 to 12:30 p.m., followed immediately by burial at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LAM Foundation.