NAOMI L. BROOKS
On Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Ft Belvoir, VA. Beloved wife of MG Leo A. Brooks US Army(Ret). Mrs Brooks is also survived by her children, BG Leo A. Brooks, Jr US Army(Ret) (Debbie), Gen Vincent K Brooks US Army(Ret) (Carol) and Marquita K Brooks, Esq(Dawn); her siblings, Dr Janice Winters, Ruth Shuler and James Lewis, III(Karen); four grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated during a private Funeral. Mrs Brooks will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the Family suggests donations be made to the Deacon Leo and Naomi Brooks Legacy Scholarship via the Alfred Street Baptist Church Foundation at www.alfredstreet.org. Professional services entrusted to Greene Funeral Home, Inc. of Alexandria VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.