

NAOMI ESTHER COLEMAN CHENIER (Age 101)



Naomi Esther Coleman Chenier of Derwood, MD slipped away Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Casey House, Montgomery Hospice, after a hard-fought battle with pneumonia. Beloved homemaker, teacher, and Oakland-Berkeley, CA resident for nearly 50 years, Naomi moved to Maryland to join her daughter after the death of her husband Theo Chenier 26 years ago. She is survived by son Ted (Pam) of Anchorage, AK; daughter Donna; grandson Trey of Seattle, WA; granddaughter Monica of Boston, MA; loving nieces and nephews, and daughters of the heart Anne-Marie King and Valerie Owens.

Family will be receiving friends at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, February 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral mass and interment will be on Tuesday, February 19 in Oakland, CA (Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home, 3665 Telegraph Avenue, coordinating). Family requests that any contributions contemplated be directed to ; any floral remembrances, to Oakland.