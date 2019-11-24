The Washington Post

Deaconess NAOMI FRANCES "Teenie" GRIER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deaconess NAOMI FRANCES "Teenie" GRIER.
Service Information
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Road
Landover, MD 20785
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Rd.
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Rd.
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Deaconess NAOMI FRANCES GRIER "Teenie"  

Entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Resident of Durham, NC formally of Landover, MD. Devoted wife to the late Elder Frank Eugene Grier. Loving mother of Valerie Grier, Dorothy Webster and Clifford Grier, Sr; daughter of the late Wilson D., Sr. and Viola Floyd. Also survived by 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by three children, Edward, Jovita and Danny, Sr.; two brothers, Wilson, Jr. and Herbert Floyd. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25 at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.