Deaconess NAOMI FRANCES GRIER "Teenie"
Entered into eternal rest peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Resident of Durham, NC formally of Landover, MD. Devoted wife to the late Elder Frank Eugene Grier. Loving mother of Valerie Grier, Dorothy Webster and Clifford Grier, Sr; daughter of the late Wilson D., Sr. and Viola Floyd. Also survived by 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by three children, Edward, Jovita and Danny, Sr.; two brothers, Wilson, Jr. and Herbert Floyd. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25 at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.