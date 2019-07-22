The Washington Post

NAOMI PALMORE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NAOMI PALMORE.
Service Information
First Rock Baptist Church Nrsy
4630 Alabama Ave SE
Washington, DC 20019
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Naomi Cooper Palmore  

Transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is survived by her four children, Erwin, Edwina, Sharon and Carl, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a sister Juanita and Bernard and three brothers, Joseph and Frances, John and James, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her memory will be cherished by her "village" of friends, neighbors, and church and community members. Celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20019. Gathering, 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.