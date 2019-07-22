Naomi Cooper Palmore
Transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She is survived by her four children, Erwin, Edwina, Sharon and Carl, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; a sister Juanita and Bernard and three brothers, Joseph and Frances, John and James, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her memory will be cherished by her "village" of friends, neighbors, and church and community members. Celebration of life will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at First Rock Baptist Church, 4630 Alabama Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20019. Gathering, 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.