Naomi R. Mezebish
On Sunday, March 31, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Burton Mezebish; devoted mother of Alyssa Mezebish, Neil (Lindy) Mezebish, Andrea Boyer, Denia Addis and David Mezebish; loving sister of Marilyn Shendell, sister-in-law of Linda Warner; cherished grandmother of Heather, Emily, Cody, Ben, Alec, Hanna, Tori, Sophie, Remy and Anna; great-grandmother of Will and Alice. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853. Family will be observing Shiva at Ohev Sholom Talmud Torah, 18320 Georgia Ave, Olney, MD 20832, on Monday following the burial until 9 p.m. Shiva will resume on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , www.alz.org
. Services entrusted to Shomrei Neshama of Greater Washington.