NAOMI SELBST
On Monday, March 25, 2019, Naomi Selbst of Silver Spring, MD, beloved wife of the late Norman Selbst; loving mother of Pamela (Eric) Carpenter of Silver Spring, MD and Valerie (Steve) Bellman, of Potomac, MD; devoted sister of Elaine Snider of Chevy Chase, MD, and Gloria Tempchin of Silver Spring, MD; adoring grandmother to her three cherished grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Kaufman of Arlington, VA, Haley-Drew Carpenter of Washington, DC, and Samantha Carpenter of Alexandria, VA; and a treasure to all who knew her best and loved her most. Services and interment at the Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.