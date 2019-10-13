NAOMI ELOISE YOUNG (Age 98)
Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October, 8, 2019. Loving mother of Benjamin L. Young Jr., and Patricia N. Young, (Milton). Also survived by grandchildren, Bryan and Sean Young (Amy), devoted cousin Frank G. Pendleton and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. On Wednesday, October 16, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at March Life Tribute Center - Laurel P.A., 7601 Sandy Spring Rd, Laurel, MD 20707. Interment Maryland National Cemetery.