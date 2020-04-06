Nat Kobitz
Of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age 92 years old. He had a long and distinguished career in the Department of Defense and with the U.S. Navy
He was survived by his loving children, Madeline Cheers (Robert Vetter), Linda Rose Kaiser (Alberto Conti), Celia (Robert) Kibler and Bennett Alan (Kathleen McKinney) Kobitz; grandchildren, Lauren Nichole (Christopher) Henry, William Kyle (Jessica) Harris, Matthew Henry Kaiser (Lauren May), Emily Ann (Stephanie) Kaiser, Rhys Myles Kobitz, Galen Archer Kobitz, Ross Kibler, Paul Kibler and Ryan (Vicki) Kibler and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Cynthia Kobitz (nee Lenes) and parents, Benjamin and Anna Kobitz.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009 or ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855.