NATA ORFIELD
On Thursday, July 4, 2019. The beloved mother of Larry H. Orfield; mother-in-law of Luz Orfield; grandmother of Nickolas and Rosalinda Orfield; daughter of the late Phillip and Elsie Zagami; sister of the late James and Joseph P. Zagami, also survived by many cousins and friends. Friends are invited to celebrate Nata's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, July 9 from 11:30 a.m. until her funeral service begins at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, MD. Condolences may be made online at: