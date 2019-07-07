The Washington Post

Nata Orfield

George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Rd.
Edgewater, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Rd.
Edgewater, MD
NATA ORFIELD  

On Thursday, July 4, 2019. The beloved mother of Larry H. Orfield; mother-in-law of Luz Orfield; grandmother of Nickolas and Rosalinda Orfield; daughter of the late Phillip and Elsie Zagami; sister of the late James and Joseph P. Zagami, also survived by many cousins and friends. Friends are invited to celebrate Nata's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, July 9 from 11:30 a.m. until her funeral service begins at 12:30 p.m. Entombment will follow at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, MD. Condolences may be made online at:
Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
