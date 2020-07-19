1/1
NATALIE HOWARD
NATALIE ANN HOWARD (Age 91)  
Our beloved mother and aunt transitioned on July 5, 2020. She was born in Washington DC, the third of nine children born to the late William and Harriet Tymus, and grew up in the Deanwood community of Northeast Washington. She graduated from Cardozo High School and Miner Teachers College. She was predeceased by her husband, Darnley M. Howard, and seven siblings. Left to cherish her loving memory are sons, Darnley and Victor; sister, Celestine "Tina"; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012, followed by a private funeral service live streamed at www.mcguire-services.com. Interment at Rock Creek Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
