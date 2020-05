Natalie Klinert Ogle (Age 89)



A long-time Bethesda, MD resident, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who inspired many with her loving, positive spirit. Born on May 27, 1930, she was one of three children of the late Maria and Joseph Klinert of Maine, Minnesota. Mrs. Ogle's career spanned over 40 years, first as a grants technical assistant at the National Institutes of Health, and subsequently as a paraeducator at Bethesda Elementary School.