Natalie Klinert Ogle (Age 89)
A long-time Bethesda, MD resident, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who inspired many with her loving, positive spirit. Born on May 27, 1930, she was one of three children of the late Maria and Joseph Klinert of Maine, Minnesota. Mrs. Ogle's career spanned over 40 years, first as a grants technical assistant at the National Institutes of Health, and subsequently as a paraeducator at Bethesda Elementary School.
She was a talented amateur photographer who loved traveling, reading, entertaining and, most of all, spending time with friends and family. A long-time parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mrs. Ogle was passionate about her Catholic faith. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Verga (Andrew Verga), granddaughter, Alexa Verga, sister, Millie Andre, and many nieces and nephews. A formal memorial service will be held at a later date but please share memories about Natalie at http://NatalieOgle.virtual-memorials.com
