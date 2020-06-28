NATALIE STRALEY

NATALIE C. STRALEY
Passed peacefully on June 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in 1937 in Westfield, MA to loving parents Natalie Enright and Paul Logan Mackie. Natalie enjoyed a happy childhood in Pittsfield, MA before relocating to Washington, DC in 1960, raising her children in Greenbelt, MD and later moving to Columbia, MD. Devoted wife to Ralph Straley for 34 years, she is survived by children Meg Nugent of Nashville, TN, Michael Nugent (Candy D'Adamo) of Catonsville, MD, Elizabeth Reid (John) of Winter, WI, Tom Nugent of Dallas, TX and step-children David Straley, Christopher Straley, Brian Straley, Andrew Straley and Elizabeth (Bob) Beckelman. Loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is survived by sisters-in-laws Judith Maloy Jordy, Delores Amico, several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brother Charles Mackie and former husband Thomas Nugent. A mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd in Columbia MD 21044 on Sat. July 11, 2020 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Masks are mandatory. Live streaming is available at http://sjerc.org/streaming. A private interment will be held at Baltimore National Cemetery on July 13, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.