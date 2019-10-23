NATALIE VANESSA CARTER BENSON
Entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 17, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband Rev. Dr. Stephen E. Benson, her loving mother Mrs. Janave Carter; god daughter Madeline Faulkner and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life. Service at 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison St., NW. Washington DC. Interment will take place Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Hyattsville, MD. Arrangements entrusted to McGUIRE.