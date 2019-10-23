The Washington Post

NATALIE VANESSA CARTER BENSON

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
924 Madison St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
924 Madison St., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 17, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband Rev. Dr. Stephen E. Benson, her loving mother Mrs. Janave Carter; god daughter Madeline Faulkner and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A public viewing will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life. Service at 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 924 Madison St., NW. Washington DC. Interment will take place Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Hyattsville, MD. Arrangements entrusted to McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
