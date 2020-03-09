

Died February 23, 2020, in Essex, CT, after a lengthy battle with vascular dementia. Born December 19, 1942, she was raised by parents John Ernest Wahlberg and Ruth "Patsy" Wahlberg. Natalie was a proud Nittany Lion, having received her B.A. from Penn State, where she met her beloved husband of 47 years, Richard John Weikart, who died in 2012. After graduation, Natalie spent a year traveling the country as a field market researcher for Procter & Gamble and several years as a child welfare social worker in northeast Ohio before making her home for several decades in Bowie, MD. A lifelong lover of books, Natalie later built a career in the public libraries, eventually becoming both Adult Programs Coordinator for Howard County (Maryland) Library System and Coordinator of the Maryland Center for the Book. She kept her beautiful smile to the end. Natalie leaves behind son David Wahlberg Weikart, daughter-in-law Tracy Rocca-Weikart and grandsons Gabriel and Benjamin, of Bel Air, MD; and son John Reynolds Weikart and daughter-in-law Jennifer Hsing-Chung Chu, of Ivoryton, CT. She was predeceased by her sister, Trish Martindell. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Natalie's life and share memories at the Elkridge Furnace Inn, 5745 Furnace Ave., Elkridge, MD 21075, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.