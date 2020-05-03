The Washington Post

NATHALIE WHITE

NATHALIE WHITE  

Of Riderwood Village passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020; Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Edmund W. White; devoted mother of Christine Caldarale, William White (Cheryl Mathews-White), Thomas White, and James White; and cherished grandmother of Robert Caldarale. Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Katherine (Obenland) Cadwallader; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life and private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers you may give memorial donations to the White Family Junior Curling Fund at the Potomac Curling Club, Montgomery County Humane Society, or a .
Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
