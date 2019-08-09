

NATHAN MARK BOBROW



On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, Nathan Mark Bobrow of Potomac, MD. Predeceased by his father, Meyer Bobrow. Loving son of Sara Bobrow; beloved husband of Mona Bobrow; devoted father of Nikki Cohen (Dan) and Bradley Bobrow (Erika); loving brother of Mitchell and Jack Bobrow; cherished grandfather of Jackson, Jamison, Grayson and Bryson. As an OBGYN, Nathan delivered thousands of babies at the Washington Hospital Center for 40 years. He was a long-standing member of B'nai Israel and Woodmont Country Club, where he spent many weekends with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, and despite the Redskins recent struggles, he never gave up hope in the team. He was loved and cherished by his family and friends, and will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 11:30 a.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. The family will be observing Shiva on Monday following services with minyan at 7:30 p.m. at his late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice.