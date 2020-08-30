NATHAN BROWN

Nathan L. Brown
Nathan Leo Brown of Fort Washington, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Valernetta Brown; daughter, Tamara Brown, and son Christopher Brown (Nataka), brother Walter Brown; step-children, Raymond Casey (Porsha), Wendell Casey (Lillian), and Valernetta James (Wesley); 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Viewing 9 a.m., Masonic Service 10 a.m., and Funeral 10:30 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services. StricklandFuneralServices.com