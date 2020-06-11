Nathan Halpert of Rockville, MD passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 of natural causes. He was a serial entrepreneur owning Town Hall (College Park), M Street Liquor and Deli (Washington, DC) and Sir Speedy (Rockville, MD). He was an avid volunteer with JSSA and loved spending time with family. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Judith (nee Silverman); children Iris (Robert) Kornhauser, Michael (Cindy), Steven, and Jeffrey (Noushin); nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two siblings Leo (Lorraine), Mala Berman, and deceased Eva (Howard surviving) Levenson. Due to Covid, funeral services will be private. Contributions may be made to JSSA (Rockville, MD).