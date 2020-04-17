

Dr. Nathan Katz (Age 94)



Died on April 13, 2020. Born and raised in D.C. to Phillip and Lena Katz, he grew up with his two sisters, Ida Schneider (died 2009) and Helen Kaplan (died 2018). He later gained a loving stepmother, Lisa Grundwag and a brother, Stanley Kotler. Nathan spent his youth working in his family's local store at 23rd and N street, NW. He obtained his D.D.S. from the Dental School at Georgetown University in 1948, while serving in the Navy as a corpsman and then as a dentist. He married Lee Parker Katz (died, 1974). They moved back to the D.C. area where Nathan worked as a family dentist and they raised their two daughters. In 1972, Nathan married Ruthe Turover Katz (died 2011). An avid jogger and outdoorsman, Nathan traveled the world going from the lowest points, the Rift Valley in Israel, to climbing Himalayan peaks in Katmandu. He touched all seven continents. A dedicated philanthropist, he volunteered his dental services to Jewish Russian immigrants, and to the elderly at the Hebrew Home for the Aged and also taught part-time at the University of Maryland Dental School Clinic. His life of public service continued when he volunteered for the Israeli Army during the Gulf War and provided dental services to civilians. Nathan was an adventurous spirit and a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His kindness and zest for life will be missed by all who had the fortune of knowing him. He leaves behind his beloved children and in-laws, Laura and Terry Huff, Liz Katz and Ricardo Hernandez, Sue Immerman and Tom Kenney, Anita Schwartz (died 1998) and Bradley Schwartz, Mark Immerman (died 2012) and Robin Freedenfeld; his beloved grandchildren and in-laws : Annie and Daniel Hirsch, Alicia and Ryan Miller, Alexander Immerman, Graham and Jessica Immerman, Leah Katz-Hernandez, and Daniel Katz-Hernandez, and his beloved great-grandchildren, Samuel and Theodore Hirsch, and August and Emilia Miller; and a closely knit extended family of nieces, nephews and their descendants.

Funeral arrangements by Hines - Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave. Silver Spring, MD, 20904

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Dr. Nathan Katz will be interred in a private service on April 17, at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD

Shiva will be observed virtually Saturday, April 18 - Monday April 20. For more information contact: [email protected]