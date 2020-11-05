1/
NATHAN MARYN
NATHAN L. MARYN  
On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, NATHAN L. MARYN of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of N. Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of Barbara Chuven Maryn. Devoted father of Micah and the late Byrne David Maryn. Dear brother of Bonnie Merenstein. Loving grandfather of MacArthur and Patton Maryn. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:00 AM at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Chabad of Upper Montgomery County, www.ourshul.org or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 541-1001
