NATHAN MILLER
Born December 21, 1917, in New York City; died on January 5, 2019, in Rockville, Maryland. Graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School (Bronx, NY) and the Johns Hopkins University (class of 1940). Miller was awarded a Bronze Star
for his service in the U.S. Army Intelligence (1941 to 1945). He earned a Masters in 1947 and a PhD in 1960 (Columbia University), where he also met his future wife, Lillian (Beresnack) Miller. From 1960 to 1987, he was Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. His dissertation, The Enterprise of a Free People: Canals and the Canal Fund in the New York Economy, 1792-1838 won the 1960 Albert J. Beveridge Award from the American Historical Association, and was published by Cornell University Press (1963).
Nathan Miller is survived by daughters, Rebecca Miller (Amherst, MA) and Hannah Lieberman (Bethesda, MD); son, Joel Miller; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife in 1997. A graveside service was held on January 7, 2019.