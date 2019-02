NATHAN MILLER

Born December 21, 1917, in New York City; died on January 5, 2019, in Rockville, Maryland. Graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School (Bronx, NY) and the Johns Hopkins University (class of 1940). Miller was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in the U.S. Army Intelligence (1941 to 1945). He earned a Masters in 1947 and a PhD in 1960 (Columbia University), where he also met his future wife, Lillian (Beresnack) Miller. From 1960 to 1987, he was Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. His dissertation, The Enterprise of a Free People: Canals and the Canal Fund in the New York Economy, 1792-1838 won the 1960 Albert J. Beveridge Award from the American Historical Association, and was published by Cornell University Press (1963).