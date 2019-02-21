NATHAN MILLER

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NATHAN MILLER.

 

NATHAN MILLER  

Born December 21, 1917, in New York City; died on January 5, 2019, in Rockville, Maryland. Graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School (Bronx, NY) and the Johns Hopkins University (class of 1940). Miller was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in the U.S. Army Intelligence (1941 to 1945). He earned a Masters in 1947 and a PhD in 1960 (Columbia University), where he also met his future wife, Lillian (Beresnack) Miller. From 1960 to 1987, he was Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. His dissertation, The Enterprise of a Free People: Canals and the Canal Fund in the New York Economy, 1792-1838 won the 1960 Albert J. Beveridge Award from the American Historical Association, and was published by Cornell University Press (1963).
 
Nathan Miller is survived by daughters, Rebecca Miller (Amherst, MA) and Hannah Lieberman (Bethesda, MD); son, Joel Miller; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife in 1997. A graveside service was held on January 7, 2019.
Funeral Home
National Funeral Home
7482 Lee Highway
Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 560-4400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2019
bullet Bronze Star
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Falls Church, VA   (703) 560-4400
funeral home direction icon