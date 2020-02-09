Nathan Power
After a brief illness, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Nathan Joseph Power, Husband of 47 years, father, grandfather, brother, friend, mentor passed quietly into the arms of God on February 6, 2020. He was 67. Nathan was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, on July 10, 1952, the oldest child of Joseph Conrad Power and Wreatha Joan (Yarmuk) Power. He received degrees from Cameron College, James Madison University and the School of Advanced Military Studies. He married Mary Ann (Broderick) Power in 1973 and remained by her side until his last breath. He is survived by Mary and their four children Rachel (Brian) Hannah of Puyallup, Washington; Elizabeth (LTC Reggie) Jamo of Clinton, Mississippi; MAJ Joseph (Kimberly) Power of McLean, Virginia, and Aaron (Angie) Power of Mount Vernon, Iowa; as well as his five grandchildren; and a sister. Nathan was commissioned in the United States Army
in 1974 as a Second Lieutenant, and he proudly served his country for 23 years until he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1997. He spent 14 years at Lockheed Martin and most recently with ManTech International, where he obtained his PMP certificate. The Services will be held at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church (8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702) with a viewing on Tuesday, February 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Rosary at 6:15 p.m. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life Ceremony will also take place at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., respectively. A brief internment with full military honors at the Rocky Gap Veterans
Cemetery (14205 Pleasant Valley Rd NE, Flintstone, MD 21530) will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nathan's name to the Saint Katharine Drexel building fund ([email protected]
) would be appreciated. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at