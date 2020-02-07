The Washington Post

Dr. Nathan Shreve Spitler  

On February 2, 2020, Dr. Nathan Shreve Spitler, 88, of Ashburn, VA, passed away. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jean; children, Mary (Jack); Michael (Faith), Mark; Karen, Hal (Nubia), Sabrina; grandchildren, Sean (Erin), Thomas, Colleen, Erika, Monika, Jacob, Sterling, Gregory (Katie), Elizabeth (DJ), Emma, Westin, Harlan, Marina; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Brigid, Elly, and Christopher. Shreve is predeceased by his brother, Robert and his son, David. Shreve grew up in Luray, VA, with his parents, younger brother Robert, and many Spitler relatives. Visitation on Friday, February 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, VA. Funeral Mass at noon on Saturday, February 8, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Leesburg, VA. Followed by burial at St. John the Apostle Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Gonzaga High School or the Boy Scouts of America. The family wishes to give a special note of thanks to Tribute at One Loudoun, in Ashburn, VA for providing much loving care to their Father during the last few years of his life. Please send condolences to www.colonialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2020
