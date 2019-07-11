The Washington Post

NATHAN WATZMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NATHAN WATZMAN.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Har Shalom
11510 Falls Road
Potomac, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

NATHAN WATZMAN  

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, NATHAN WATZMAN of Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of the late Helen Isaacman Watzman. Devoted father of Beth Watzman, Sharon (Stewart) Bernstein and Marc Watzman. Loving grandfather of Binyamin and Esther Rivkah Bernstein. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Road, Potomac, MD. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations