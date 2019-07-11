NATHAN WATZMAN
On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, NATHAN WATZMAN of Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of the late Helen Isaacman Watzman. Devoted father of Beth Watzman, Sharon (Stewart) Bernstein and Marc Watzman. Loving grandfather of Binyamin and Esther Rivkah Bernstein. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Road, Potomac, MD. Interment following at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.