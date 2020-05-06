

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Nathan Justin Yoder, of Bethesda, MD passed away after a lengthy battle with chronic pain and a yearlong battle with cancer. He was born March 21, 1982 in Washington, DC to Joyce Yoder and Galen Yoder. In addition to his parents, Nathan is survived by his loving brother, Michael Yoder of Washington, DC and numerous cherished aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of Nathan's life will be held at the National Presbyterian Church in Washington, DC at a time when everyone can gather.

