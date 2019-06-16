Lt. Colonel NATHANIEL M. ADAMS, JR.
Loving husband of 65 years to Catherine E. Adams, peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Father of the late Geoffrey Garnett Adams Sr., and Carolyn Spivey. He is survived by four grandchildren, L'Atja, Veronica, Geoffrey Jr. and Anastasia, niece Inez Adams and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 21, friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th St., NW, Washington, DC. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to People's Congregation Church Scholarship fund, 4704 13th ST, NW, Washington, DC 20011.