

NATHANIEL LAWRENCE BROWN



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nathaniel Lawrence Brown who passed away at his home in District Heights, Md on January 22, 2020 at the age of 79. Affectionately called Tanny, he was preceded in death by his father Marshall Brown and his mother Alberta New. He was born in Washington, DC, on April 24, 1940. He is survived by his sons Terrence Brown (wife Frederica Brown) and Gregory Brown; brothers

Joseph New and Vernon Brown; sister Verdell Hairston; six grandchildren: Capri, Samira, Nia, Branaya, Chase and Bronson; and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Tanny graduated from DC public schools: Cleveland Elementary School, Kelly Miller Junior High School and Spingarn High School. He served in the US Coast Guard as an Electronics Engineer. He worked for the US Post Office before becoming an Electric Industrial Engineer at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority until retirement. Funeral service will be at the Marshall-March Funeral Home at 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD 20746 on January 28, 2020. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722