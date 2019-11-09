

Nathaniel Philip Lane



A resident of Arlington, Virginia, passed away on November 2, 2019 in Washington, DC, at the age of 48, as the result of an auto accident. Nathan became a Foreign Service Officer for the State Department in 2000. He served the United States with distinction in multiple countries including Mexico, Russia, Belarus, Vietnam, and most recently in Kenya. Nathan was beloved by colleagues for his kindness, generosity, and infectious laughter.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Nathan grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a BA in Political Science, and earned a MA in Political Science from the University of Illinois

Nathan is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sara Michael, and their son, Peter; his mother, Janie Lane; father, Leslie Lane; stepmother, Judith Lane; and his brother, Zachary Lane.

Nathan was a lifelong baseball enthusiast, and steadfastly gave his allegiance to the Washington Nationals. A fluent reader of Russian, he loved the novels of Boris Akunin. Nathan enjoyed running and chess, and he especially relished time playing pickup sports with his son.

A memorial service in Nathan's honor will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, November 10 at 2 p.m. A gathering in Washington, DC will be planned for later this month.