NATHANIEL McRAE "Cookie"
On Monday, June 10, 2019, Nathaniel McRae was called home to rest. He is survived by two daughters, Erika and Joy McRae. A daughter Natalie and son Nathaniel preceded him in death. He is also survived by grandchildren Gary, Chynna, Evadne, Emoni, Angel, Keyara, Marco, Marcel, and Marcellous; great grandchildren Nevaeh, and Layla; brothers James (Mary) and Michael McRae; sisters Brenda Hackett (John) and Cassandra Summers; daughter-in-law Sharmaine, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. On Friday, June 21, 2019, friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC. Interment will be at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland.