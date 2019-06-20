The Washington Post

NATHANIEL "Cookie" McRAE

Guest Book
Notice
On Monday, June 10, 2019, Nathaniel McRae was called home to rest. He is survived by two daughters, Erika and Joy McRae. A daughter Natalie and son Nathaniel preceded him in death. He is also survived by grandchildren Gary, Chynna, Evadne, Emoni, Angel, Keyara, Marco, Marcel, and Marcellous; great grandchildren Nevaeh, and Layla; brothers James (Mary) and Michael McRae; sisters Brenda Hackett (John) and Cassandra Summers; daughter-in-law Sharmaine, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. On Friday, June 21, 2019, friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC. Interment will be at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, Maryland.
